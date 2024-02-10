Varroc Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1773.7% YOY

Varroc Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.78% & the profit increased by 1773.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.12% and the profit increased by 605.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.11% q-o-q & increased by 13.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.96% q-o-q & increased by 79.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹25.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1769.4% Y-o-Y.
Varroc Engineering has delivered -5.45% return in the last 1 week, 46.24% return in last 6 months and 0.1% YTD return.
Currently the Varroc Engineering has a market cap of ₹8475.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹632 & ₹239.45 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
Varroc Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1884.59
|1886.81
|-0.12%
|1716.77
|+9.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|207.09
|202.82
|+2.11%
|182.78
|+13.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|89.27
|84.89
|+5.17%
|81.88
|+9.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|1800.76
|1784.63
|+0.9%
|1670.15
|+7.82%
|Operating Income
|83.83
|102.18
|-17.96%
|46.62
|+79.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|70.75
|73.91
|-4.28%
|11.45
|+517.7%
|Net Income
|382.69
|54.23
|+605.71%
|20.42
|+1773.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.05
|3.55
|+605.63%
|1.34
|+1769.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹382.69Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1884.59Cr
