Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Varroc Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1773.7% YOY

Varroc Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1773.7% YOY

Varroc Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.78% YoY & profit increased by 1773.7% YoY

Varroc Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live

Varroc Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.78% & the profit increased by 1773.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.12% and the profit increased by 605.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.11% q-o-q & increased by 13.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.96% q-o-q & increased by 79.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 25.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1769.4% Y-o-Y.

Varroc Engineering has delivered -5.45% return in the last 1 week, 46.24% return in last 6 months and 0.1% YTD return.

Currently the Varroc Engineering has a market cap of 8475.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 632 & 239.45 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Varroc Engineering Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1884.591886.81-0.12%1716.77+9.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total207.09202.82+2.11%182.78+13.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization89.2784.89+5.17%81.88+9.03%
Total Operating Expense1800.761784.63+0.9%1670.15+7.82%
Operating Income83.83102.18-17.96%46.62+79.83%
Net Income Before Taxes70.7573.91-4.28%11.45+517.7%
Net Income382.6954.23+605.71%20.42+1773.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.053.55+605.63%1.34+1769.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹382.69Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1884.59Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.