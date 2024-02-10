Varroc Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1773.7% YOY

Varroc Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.78% & the profit increased by 1773.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.12% and the profit increased by 605.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.11% q-o-q & increased by 13.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.96% q-o-q & increased by 79.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹25.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1769.4% Y-o-Y.

Varroc Engineering has delivered -5.45% return in the last 1 week, 46.24% return in last 6 months and 0.1% YTD return.

Currently the Varroc Engineering has a market cap of ₹8475.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹632 & ₹239.45 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Varroc Engineering Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1884.59 1886.81 -0.12% 1716.77 +9.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 207.09 202.82 +2.11% 182.78 +13.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 89.27 84.89 +5.17% 81.88 +9.03% Total Operating Expense 1800.76 1784.63 +0.9% 1670.15 +7.82% Operating Income 83.83 102.18 -17.96% 46.62 +79.83% Net Income Before Taxes 70.75 73.91 -4.28% 11.45 +517.7% Net Income 382.69 54.23 +605.71% 20.42 +1773.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.05 3.55 +605.63% 1.34 +1769.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹382.69Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1884.59Cr

