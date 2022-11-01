Varun Beverages beats estimates as Q3 net profit rises by 59%2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 01:35 PM IST
- Varun Beverages shares rose more than 3% to ₹1,084 apiece on the BSE after its Q2 results announcement
Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday as the Pepsi bottler benefited from price increases that it had implemented to protect its margins. The company's net profit rose by 59% to ₹to 381 crore as compared to ₹240 crore in the year ago quarter.