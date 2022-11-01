Varun Beverages beats estimates as Q3 net profit rises by 59%

Commenting on the performance for Q3, Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman, Varun Beverages Limited said, “We are pleased to report yet another strong quarter. Our India business has delivered a solid organic volume growth of 22% led by a favorable demand environment and strong performance of our energy drink - Sting. In addition, healthy double-digit sales volume growth of 31% in our key international markets further assisted performance during the quarter.. Overall, the demand environment for the beverage industry has been robust and we are witnessing a healthy offtake in India as well as in our international markets. The festive season in Q4 is expected to further aid consumption trends in this calendar year."