Varun Beverages Ltd sought to reassure investors on Tuesday that its India business continues to grow at more than 20% despite intensifying competition from Reliance Consumer Products Ltd's Campa Cola, after a weaker-than-expected June quarter and margin pressure rattled investor sentiment.

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The PepsiCo Inc. bottler reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹8,650.6 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), up 20.8% from a year earlier but below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹8,675.9 crore, based on 15 analyst estimates. Consolidated net profit rose 15.1% to ₹1,525.4 crore, also missing the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹1,533.6 crore from 14 analysts.

The earnings miss, together with margin pressure from the integration of South African beverage maker Twizza and higher input costs, pushed the stock down 7.53% to close at ₹429.50 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were Varun Beverages' revenue and profit figures for Q1 FY27? ⌵ Varun Beverages reported a consolidated revenue of ₹8,650.6 crore and a net profit of ₹1,525.4 crore for Q1 FY27. 2 Why did Varun Beverages' stock price fall after their Q1 earnings announcement? ⌵ The stock price fell by 7.53% due to earnings misses and margin pressures from the acquisition of Twizza and higher input costs. 3 How is Varun Beverages responding to competition from Campa Cola? ⌵ Varun Beverages is focusing on maintaining profitable growth by offering larger pack sizes and emphasizing non-competitive price segments, rather than chasing lower-end products. 4 Should investors be concerned about Varun Beverages' recent earnings performance? ⌵ While concerns arose from the earnings miss and margin compression, Varun emphasizes ongoing growth, maintaining over 20% growth rates in their core markets. 5 What new product categories is Varun Beverages exploring beyond carbonated soft drinks? ⌵ Varun Beverages is expanding into hydration drinks, juices, and value-added dairy products, which are growing significantly faster than its traditional beverage offerings.

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"We are growing at a healthy 20% plus rate. Even post-June, we are looking at a 20% plus growth, at least minimum," Ravi Jaipuria, chairman, said during the company's post-earnings conference call.

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Jaipuria said July had maintained that pace after unseasonal rains weighed on beverage consumption in April.

Holding the line The comments come as India's carbonated soft drinks market enters its fiercest competitive battle in years.

Reliance Consumer has rapidly expanded Campa Cola by reviving the ₹10 price point, a segment historically dominated by regional beverage makers, and offering larger pack sizes at the same price, prompting incumbents to respond with higher grammage and promotional offers. The aggressive pricing strategy has fuelled concerns that established players may eventually have to sacrifice margins to defend market share.

Varun said it has no intention of chasing that segment.

“The 10 rupee is a non-profitable category for us,” Jaipuria said. "As long as we are delivering 20% plus growth in most of our markets, we are pretty happy with that growth."

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Asked about Campa's growth, Jaipuria said the rival's expansion appeared to be driven by geographic expansion, first-time consumers entering the carbonated beverages category and market share gains from regional brands, rather than at the expense of Varun Beverages' business.

“In our markets, at least we have seen that we are growing at the same time as well with our price points,” he said, adding that the company was instead relying on larger pack sizes to drive profitable growth. The recently introduced 400 ml bottle priced at ₹20 has helped attract new consumers while preserving profitability, management said.

Management also pointed to faster growth in newer beverage categories as a driver of future expansion beyond carbonated soft drinks. Hydration drinks, juices and value-added dairy products are growing three to four times faster than the company's overall business, management said. Value-added dairy has expanded by more than 40%, while hydration brand Nimbos has grown over 30%.

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Beyond soft drinks The remarks also come as Varun Beverages broadens its portfolio beyond its traditional PepsiCo business.

Earlier this year, the company partnered Japan's Asahi Group to manufacture and distribute CALPIS, marking the Japanese beverage maker's entry into India's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage market. The company also signed an agreement with Carlsberg last year to exclusively distribute the brewer's beer portfolio across parts of Africa, expanding its presence beyond soft drinks in international markets.

Management also dismissed recent market speculation that it was evaluating an acquisition of beer maker Bira. “We are not looking at Bira,” Jaipuria said, responding to questions on media reports.

The clarification follows reports that RJ Group had hired senior industry executives to evaluate opportunities in alcoholic beverages after PepsiCo expanded Varun Beverages' manufacturing and distribution agreement beyond carbonated soft drinks to include a wider range of beverage categories.

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The company confirmed it had hired executives to evaluate new ventures but stressed that discussions remained at an early stage.

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“At the moment, we are still looking at what are the categories we would expand. We are hiring some people to look at new ventures, new possibilities. But it's too early,” Jaipuria said, adding that the newly hired executives would work across the broader group and not solely on alcoholic beverages.

Varun Beverages is PepsiCo's second-largest franchise bottler globally outside the US and operates across more than 30 countries spanning Asia and Africa. The company manufactures and distributes brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sting, Mirinda, 7UP, Slice, Tropicana, Gatorade, Aquafina and newer products such as Nimbos, while expanding into adjacent beverage categories through partnerships and acquisitions.

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About the Author Vaeshnavi Kasthuril Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer e...Read More ✕ Vaeshnavi Kasthuril Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.