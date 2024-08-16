Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.33% YOY

Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 34.73% YoY & profit decreased by 19.33% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live : Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Vascon Engineers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 34.73% year-over-year (YoY). However, this was tempered by a 19.33% YoY decline in profit. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.87%, and profit saw a significant drop of 42.93%.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 15.85% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a 10.86% increase YoY. These rising costs have put additional pressure on the profit margins.

Despite the challenges, the operating income showed resilience, rising by 11.58% QoQ and an impressive 34.03% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations remain strong and are growing.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.43, marking a 20.37% decline YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the overall pressure on the company's profitability during this period.

In terms of stock performance, Vascon Engineers has delivered a -3.23% return over the last week, a -5.19% return over the last 6 months, and a 2.58% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance underscores the volatility in the company's stock price.

Currently, Vascon Engineers boasts a market capitalization of 1610.57 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 93.15 and a 52-week low of 48.3, indicating a broad range of price movements over the past year.

Vascon Engineers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue275.47335.42-17.87%204.46+34.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.1519.12+15.85%19.98+10.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.833.89-1.54%3.11+23.15%
Total Operating Expense260.15321.69-19.13%193.03+34.77%
Operating Income15.3213.73+11.58%11.43+34.03%
Net Income Before Taxes12.6524.11-47.53%12.3+2.85%
Net Income9.616.82-42.93%11.9-19.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.430.76-43.42%0.54-20.37%
FAQs
₹9.6Cr
₹275.47Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
