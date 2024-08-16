Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.33% YOY

Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live : Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Vascon Engineers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 34.73% year-over-year (YoY). However, this was tempered by a 19.33% YoY decline in profit. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.87%, and profit saw a significant drop of 42.93%.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 15.85% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a 10.86% increase YoY. These rising costs have put additional pressure on the profit margins.

Despite the challenges, the operating income showed resilience, rising by 11.58% QoQ and an impressive 34.03% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations remain strong and are growing.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.43, marking a 20.37% decline YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the overall pressure on the company's profitability during this period.

In terms of stock performance, Vascon Engineers has delivered a -3.23% return over the last week, a -5.19% return over the last 6 months, and a 2.58% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance underscores the volatility in the company's stock price.

Currently, Vascon Engineers boasts a market capitalization of ₹1610.57 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹93.15 and a 52-week low of ₹48.3, indicating a broad range of price movements over the past year.

Vascon Engineers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 275.47 335.42 -17.87% 204.46 +34.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.15 19.12 +15.85% 19.98 +10.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.83 3.89 -1.54% 3.11 +23.15% Total Operating Expense 260.15 321.69 -19.13% 193.03 +34.77% Operating Income 15.32 13.73 +11.58% 11.43 +34.03% Net Income Before Taxes 12.65 24.11 -47.53% 12.3 +2.85% Net Income 9.6 16.82 -42.93% 11.9 -19.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.43 0.76 -43.42% 0.54 -20.37%