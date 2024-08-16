Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.33% YOY

Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live : Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Vascon Engineers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 34.73% year-over-year (YoY). However, this was tempered by a 19.33% YoY decline in profit. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.87%, and profit saw a significant drop of 42.93%.
The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 15.85% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a 10.86% increase YoY. These rising costs have put additional pressure on the profit margins.
Despite the challenges, the operating income showed resilience, rising by 11.58% QoQ and an impressive 34.03% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations remain strong and are growing.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.43, marking a 20.37% decline YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the overall pressure on the company's profitability during this period.
In terms of stock performance, Vascon Engineers has delivered a -3.23% return over the last week, a -5.19% return over the last 6 months, and a 2.58% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance underscores the volatility in the company's stock price.
Currently, Vascon Engineers boasts a market capitalization of ₹1610.57 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹93.15 and a 52-week low of ₹48.3, indicating a broad range of price movements over the past year.
Vascon Engineers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|275.47
|335.42
|-17.87%
|204.46
|+34.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.15
|19.12
|+15.85%
|19.98
|+10.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.83
|3.89
|-1.54%
|3.11
|+23.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|260.15
|321.69
|-19.13%
|193.03
|+34.77%
|Operating Income
|15.32
|13.73
|+11.58%
|11.43
|+34.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.65
|24.11
|-47.53%
|12.3
|+2.85%
|Net Income
|9.6
|16.82
|-42.93%
|11.9
|-19.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.43
|0.76
|-43.42%
|0.54
|-20.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.6Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹275.47Cr
