Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.33% YOY

Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live : Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Vascon Engineers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 34.73% year-over-year (YoY). However, this was tempered by a 19.33% YoY decline in profit. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.87%, and profit saw a significant drop of 42.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 15.85% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a 10.86% increase YoY. These rising costs have put additional pressure on the profit margins.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite the challenges, the operating income showed resilience, rising by 11.58% QoQ and an impressive 34.03% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations remain strong and are growing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.43, marking a 20.37% decline YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the overall pressure on the company's profitability during this period.

In terms of stock performance, Vascon Engineers has delivered a -3.23% return over the last week, a -5.19% return over the last 6 months, and a 2.58% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance underscores the volatility in the company's stock price.

Currently, Vascon Engineers boasts a market capitalization of ₹1610.57 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹93.15 and a 52-week low of ₹48.3, indicating a broad range of price movements over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vascon Engineers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 275.47 335.42 -17.87% 204.46 +34.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.15 19.12 +15.85% 19.98 +10.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.83 3.89 -1.54% 3.11 +23.15% Total Operating Expense 260.15 321.69 -19.13% 193.03 +34.77% Operating Income 15.32 13.73 +11.58% 11.43 +34.03% Net Income Before Taxes 12.65 24.11 -47.53% 12.3 +2.85% Net Income 9.6 16.82 -42.93% 11.9 -19.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.43 0.76 -43.42% 0.54 -20.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.6Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹275.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar