Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.33% YOY

Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.33% YOY

Livemint

Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 34.73% YoY & profit decreased by 19.33% YoY

Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live

Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live : Vascon Engineers Q1 Results Live: Vascon Engineers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 34.73% year-over-year (YoY). However, this was tempered by a 19.33% YoY decline in profit. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.87%, and profit saw a significant drop of 42.93%.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 15.85% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a 10.86% increase YoY. These rising costs have put additional pressure on the profit margins.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Despite the challenges, the operating income showed resilience, rising by 11.58% QoQ and an impressive 34.03% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations remain strong and are growing.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.43, marking a 20.37% decline YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the overall pressure on the company's profitability during this period.

In terms of stock performance, Vascon Engineers has delivered a -3.23% return over the last week, a -5.19% return over the last 6 months, and a 2.58% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance underscores the volatility in the company's stock price.

Currently, Vascon Engineers boasts a market capitalization of 1610.57 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 93.15 and a 52-week low of 48.3, indicating a broad range of price movements over the past year.

Vascon Engineers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue275.47335.42-17.87%204.46+34.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.1519.12+15.85%19.98+10.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.833.89-1.54%3.11+23.15%
Total Operating Expense260.15321.69-19.13%193.03+34.77%
Operating Income15.3213.73+11.58%11.43+34.03%
Net Income Before Taxes12.6524.11-47.53%12.3+2.85%
Net Income9.616.82-42.93%11.9-19.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.430.76-43.42%0.54-20.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.6Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹275.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.