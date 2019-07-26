Vedanta June quarter net profit falls 12% to 1,351 cr

Mumbai: Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd posted a 12% fall in its June quarter's net profit to ₹1,351 crore, down from ₹1,533 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations for the quarter fell 3.5% to ₹21,167 crore as against ₹21, 942 crore in June 2018.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) declined 16% at ₹5,188 crore versus ₹6,448 crore in year-ago period.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta said, “We continue to strengthen our position as one of the largest diversified natural resource businesses in the world with our strategy focused on value-added growth."

"Our businesses stayed resilient in a quarter with low commodity prices and uncertain market environment and we continued to ramp up across the key verticals, Zinc & Oil & Gas," he added.

Gross debt during the quarter stood at ₹59,517 crore, lower by ₹6,708 crore as compared to 31 March, 2019.

Additionally, the company announced that its overseas subsidiary, Cairn India Holdings Limited (CIHL), will exit its investments in Anglo American Plc.

Vedanta said the investment by CIHL, which was entered into as part of its cash management activities, has delivered a net gain of over $100 million in the eight-month period it was held. Cash proceeds from the settlement of the transaction will be paid to CIHL on 13 August, 2019.

"With this, Volcan will exercise the early exchange option available to it on 26 July, 2019 and consequent to this the full exchange of its two issues of mandatory exchangeable bonds secured by shares in Anglo American plc, will settle on 12 August, 2019. The share price of Anglo American has close to doubled, since Volcan invested, delivering attractive gains to all investors," said Vedanta.