Vedanta Q4 profit drops 68% on one-time charge1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Consolidated revenue from operations fell by 5.4% to ₹37,225 crore from ₹39,342 crore during the period under review.
MUMBAI : Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources, posted a 68% drop in fiscal fourth quarter net profit weighed down by a “one-time charge" in its oil and gas business, according to a regulatory filing. Profit in the three months ended March declined to ₹1,881 crore from ₹5,799 crore a year earlier.
