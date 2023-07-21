Vedanta Q1 net profit falls 41% to ₹3,308 cr1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:58 PM IST
On its semiconductor manufacturing plans after the split with Taiwan’s Foxconn, Duggal said Vedanta is engaging with technology partners to build the semiconductor fab in Gujarat
NEW DELHI : Vedanta Ltd posted a 41% drop from a year earlier in June quarter net profit at ₹3,308 crore amid lower commodity prices and higher finance costs. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 35% to ₹6,975 crore with an Ebitda margin of 24% during the quarter.
