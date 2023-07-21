Vedanta Q1 net profit falls 41% to 3,308 cr

On its semiconductor manufacturing plans after the split with Taiwan’s Foxconn, Duggal said Vedanta is engaging with technology partners to build the semiconductor fab in Gujarat. “As of now, we are in the process of engaging with the technology partners, both for the joint venture as well as providing the technology to us. The government has PIL schemes of providing 50% of the capital cost as the project subsidy. And the government of Gujarat also has a scheme where they would provide 40% of the subsidy provided by the government of India, as the subsidy by the state. So maybe overall 70%. On other infrastructure facilities like land, power, and water, for all these facilities, the state government will definitely help us," he said. He also confirmed Vedanta’s plan to sell ESL Steel Ltd.

