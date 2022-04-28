OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Vedanta net falls 5% to 7,261 crore, approves interim dividend
Listen to this article

Vedanta Ltd's net profit for the March quarter fell 5% to 7,261 crore as against 7,628 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 41% to 39,342 crore for the period under review. The same was 27,874 crore in the same period last year.

On Thursday, Vedanta shares were down 0.35% to close at 411.20 apiece on NSE.

The Board has approved first Interim Dividend of 31.5 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

“I am delighted to share record operational and financial performance for FY22. We have delivered historical best EBITDA of 45,319 crore and PAT (before exceptional and one-time tax credit) of 24,299 crore. This reflects our relentless focus on volume growth and operational efficiency, underpinned by structural integration and technology adoption," Vedanta CEO Sunil Duggal said.

"The strong free cash flow (pre capex) of 27,154 crore has allowed us to reinvest for growth, further strengthen our balance sheet and continue our attractive dividend pay-out. As a part of our ESG Journey, we have signed an agreement for 580 MW renewable power distribution which brings us one step closer towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon organization. As we leap forward, we are committed to make Vedanta stronger through growth, vertical integration, operational efficiencies and renewed ESG purpose," he added.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Vedanta said it achieved highest ever consolidated EBITDA of 13,768 crore in the fourth quarter, higher by 51% year-on-year and 26% quarter-on-quarter. The growth was mainly due to higher sales volume, supportive commodity prices and operational efficiencies despite higher Cost of production amidst input commodity inflation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout