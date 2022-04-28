Vedanta Ltd's net profit for the March quarter fell 5% to ₹7,261 crore as against ₹7,628 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 41% to ₹39,342 crore for the period under review. The same was ₹27,874 crore in the same period last year.

On Thursday, Vedanta shares were down 0.35% to close at ₹411.20 apiece on NSE.

The Board has approved first Interim Dividend of ₹31.5 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

“I am delighted to share record operational and financial performance for FY22. We have delivered historical best EBITDA of ₹45,319 crore and PAT (before exceptional and one-time tax credit) of ₹24,299 crore. This reflects our relentless focus on volume growth and operational efficiency, underpinned by structural integration and technology adoption," Vedanta CEO Sunil Duggal said.

"The strong free cash flow (pre capex) of ₹27,154 crore has allowed us to reinvest for growth, further strengthen our balance sheet and continue our attractive dividend pay-out. As a part of our ESG Journey, we have signed an agreement for 580 MW renewable power distribution which brings us one step closer towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon organization. As we leap forward, we are committed to make Vedanta stronger through growth, vertical integration, operational efficiencies and renewed ESG purpose," he added.

Vedanta said it achieved highest ever consolidated EBITDA of ₹13,768 crore in the fourth quarter, higher by 51% year-on-year and 26% quarter-on-quarter. The growth was mainly due to higher sales volume, supportive commodity prices and operational efficiencies despite higher Cost of production amidst input commodity inflation.