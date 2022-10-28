Vedanta posts a fall in net profit by 53% in Q2, Board approves expansion plans2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 05:28 PM IST
Vedanta profit declines 53% to ₹2,690 Cr crore in Q2
Vedanta on Friday reported a net profit of ₹2,690 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹5,812 Cr recorded in Q2FY22 and ₹5,592 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY fall of 53.71% and QoQ fall of 51.89%. The company reported net sales of ₹36,237 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹30,048 Cr reported in Q2FY22 and ₹38,251 Cr recorded in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 20.59% and QoQ fall of 5.26%.