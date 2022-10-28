Vedanta posts a fall in net profit by 53% in Q2, Board approves expansion plans

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 28, 2022 have further approved the following: Expansion of Rolled Product Capacity at Balco from existing 50 KTPA to 180 KTPA at a revised cost of ₹595 Crores. With the completion of this project, Balco will be placed in high premium product segment. Expansion of Balco smelter capacity from existing capacity of 580 KTPA to 994 KTPA by way of Expansion Project of 414 KTPA Smelter with improved VAP portfolio, at a revised cost of ₹8,094 Crores approx., subject to requisite Government approvals."