Vedanta Q1 Results: Net profit declines by 40% (YoY) to ₹3,308 crore; declares dividend1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Vedanta Q1 Results: The revenue of the company also witnessed a dip by 13% from ₹38,251 crore during Q1FY23 to ₹33,242 crore during the Q1FY24
Vedanta Limited released its Q1 results on Friday and reported a 40% (YoY) decline in the net consolidated profits from ₹5,592 crore to ₹3,308 crore. The revenue of the company also witnessed a dip of 13% from ₹38,251 crore during Q1FY23 to ₹33,242 crore during Q1FY24. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹18.5 per share and the dividend yield of the company during Q1 stood at 7%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×