Vedanta Limited released its Q1 results on Friday and reported a 40% (YoY) decline in the net consolidated profits from ₹5,592 crore to ₹3,308 crore. The revenue of the company also witnessed a dip of 13% from ₹38,251 crore during Q1FY23 to ₹33,242 crore during Q1FY24. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹18.5 per share and the dividend yield of the company during Q1 stood at 7%.

