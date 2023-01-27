Home / Companies / Company Results /  Vedanta Q3: PAT decline by 42% to 3,092 cr , declares dividend of 12.50
Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 3,092 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 5,354 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue of Vedanta declined by 0.017 per cent to 33,69 crore in the quarter under review from 33,697 crore a year ago.

The board of directors of Vedanta has approved the fourth interim dividend of 12.50 per equity share. The record date is set as February 4, 2023.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Fourth Interim Dividend of   12.50 per equity share i.e. 1250% on face value of Re. 1/‐ per share for the financial year 2022‐23 amounting to 4,647 Crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Saturday, February 04, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law,"  said Vedanta in its filing.

