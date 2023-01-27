Vedanta Q3: PAT decline by 42% to ₹3,092 cr , declares dividend of ₹12.501 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 04:18 PM IST
The board of directors of Vedanta has approved the fourth interim dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share, record date is set as February 4
Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,092 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹5,354 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.
