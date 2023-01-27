Vedanta Q3: PAT decline by 42% to 3,092 cr , declares dividend of 12.50

“The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Fourth Interim Dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share i.e. 1250% on face value of Re. 1/‐ per share for the financial year 2022‐23 amounting to ₹4,647 Crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Saturday, February 04, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," said Vedanta in its filing.