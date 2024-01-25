Vedanta Q3 Results: Net profit declines 18% to ₹2,013 crore, revenue up 4% YoY
Vedanta Q3 Results: Vedanta announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24, reporting a decline of 18 per cent in net profit at ₹2,013 crore, compared to ₹2,464 crore in the year-ago period. The metals-to-mining conglomerate's revenue from operations rose 3.8 per cent to ₹34,968 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal.