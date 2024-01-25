Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vedanta Q3 Results: Net profit declines 18% to 2,013 crore, revenue up 4% YoY

Vedanta Q3 Results: Net profit declines 18% to 2,013 crore, revenue up 4% YoY

Livemint

  • Vedanta Q3 Results: The metals-to-mining conglomerate's revenue from operations rose 3.8 per cent to 34,968 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal.

A bird flies by the Vedanta office building in Mumbai. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY)

Vedanta Q3 Results: Vedanta announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24, reporting a decline of 18 per cent in net profit at 2,013 crore, compared to 2,464 crore in the year-ago period. The metals-to-mining conglomerate's revenue from operations rose 3.8 per cent to 34,968 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal.

MORE TO COME

