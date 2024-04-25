Hello User
Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit declines 27% YoY to 2,273 crore

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit declines 27% YoY to ₹2,273 crore

Livemint

  • Vedanta Q4 results: The revenue from operations of Vedanta Limited plunged 6% YoY from 37,225 crore to 34,937 crore during the period under review

Vedanta Q4 results: Vedanta Limited on Thursday released their quarterly results for the Q4FY24 quarter

Vedanta Q4 results: Mining giant Vedanta released its January to March quarter results on Thursday and reported a 27% plunge in their year-on-year net profit to 2,273 crore from 3,132 crore reported during the year ago period. The revenue from operations of Vedanta Limited declined 6% YoY from 37,225 crore to 34,937 crore during the period under review.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

