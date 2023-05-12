Vedanta Q4FY23 net profit falls 67.6%1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 05:19 PM IST
The company booked an exceptional loss of ₹1,336 crore mostly on account of impairment in the oil and gas business and payment of windfall tax on oil produced from Rajasthan block
Mumbai: Vedanta Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources, reported a steep 67.6% year-on-year decline in its March quarter (Q4FY2023) net profit to Rs. 1,881 crore, primarily because of a “one-time charge" in its oil and gas business.
