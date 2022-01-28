Vedanta reports 26% jump in Q3 net profit

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
EBITDA for Q3 was at ₹10,938 crore, higher 42% year-on-year, primarily supported by improved commodity prices. This was partially offset by the higher cost of production impacted by input commodity inflation
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI: Metals and mining major Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 26.2% increase in net profit at ₹4,164 crore for the third quarter ended December, on the back of higher commodity prices despite input cost headwinds and sustained margins from operational efficiencies, the company said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI: Metals and mining major Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 26.2% increase in net profit at ₹4,164 crore for the third quarter ended December, on the back of higher commodity prices despite input cost headwinds and sustained margins from operational efficiencies, the company said.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of ₹3,299 crore.
Consolidate income rose to ₹34,647 crore from ₹23621 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have taken a number of actions in the last three months to further the journey of ESG transformation that was laid out last quarter. With the commitment to transforming the planet and becoming net-zero carbon by 2050 or sooner, the momentum for decarbonization across the business has increased with the focus areas being renewable energy, fuel switch, fleet electrification, plantations and afforestation," said Sunil Duggal, CEO, Vedanta Ltd.
EBITDA for Q3 was at ₹10,938 crore, higher 42% year-on-year, primarily supported by improved commodity prices. This was partially offset by the higher cost of production impacted by input commodity inflation.
Sequentially, EBITDA rose 3%, also supported by improved commodity prices and higher sales volume across businesses, partially offset by higher cost of production impacted by input commodity inflation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The company had a robust EBITDA margin of 37% during the quarter compared to 39% in Q3 FY2021 and 40% in Q2 FY2022," the company said in a statement.
Depreciation and amortization for Q3 was at ₹2,274 crore, up 19% on year, primarily on account of higher depletion charge at oil & gas, capitalisation at aluminium and zinc India business. Depreciation and amortisation for Q3 was up by 7% sequentially, mainly due to higher capitalization at aluminum and zinc India business, partially offset by lower ore production at Zinc International, the company added.
The finance cost for Q3 FY2022 was at ₹1,216 crore, down by 8% on-year, mainly due to lower average borrowings, partially offset by an increased rate of borrowings. The finance cost for Q3 FY2022 was up by 14% sequentially mainly due to higher average borrowings and amortization of finance cost.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Investment income for Q3 FY2022 was at ₹516 crore, down by 33% on-year and 11% sequentially, due to Mark to Market movement and change in the investment mix.
On Friday, shares of Vedanta ended at ₹327.55 apiece, down 0.23% on the BSE.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!