Vedanta beats street on strong commodity prices, volumes

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s metals and mining company Vedanta Ltd’s 2025-26 revenue beat street expectations on the back of strong commodity prices and higher volumes.
The company’s annual revenue jumped 15.83% to ₹1,74,075 crore for the full year, surpassing Bloomberg estimates of ₹1,70,000 crore, based on a 16-analyst poll. Profit attributed to the owners of the company stood at ₹17,391 crore, up 16% compared to 2024-25, according to Vedanta’s exchange filings.
Vedanta’s performance was driven by record output from aluminium and zinc operations, while cost efficiencies helped bring down production costs to multi-year lows, according to the company statement.
The company also benefited from a supportive commodity price environment during the year, which boosted overall profitability.
“Our continued focus on operational excellence resulted in the lowest costs in the last five years at the aluminium and zinc business,” said Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta, in a statement.
Vedanta’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose by 29% to ₹55,976 compared to the previous fiscal's ₹43,541 crore.
“The quarter marks a defining point for Vedanta, with the delivery of our strongest-ever financial performance recording all-time highs in revenue, Ebitda, and PAT for both the quarter and the full year and a clear positioning for the next phase of growth with Demerger effective from 1 May 2026,” said Ajay Goel, chief financial officer, Vedanta, in a statement.
Capital expenditure for the year stood at ₹14,918 crore, focused on capacity expansion and supply-chain integration. The company also paid shareholders a dividend of ₹34 per share.
Vedanta’s planned demerger, effective May 2026, is expected to unlock value and create more focused business verticals, positioning the group for its next phase of growth.
Vedanta is undergoing a major restructuring, splitting itself into five independent listed companies: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel, and parent Vedanta Ltd, which will house the zinc and silver businesses through Hindustan Zinc and act as an incubator for new opportunities.
Vedanta's shares rose 4.45% to ₹772.10 on Wednesday after results were announced.
Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.
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