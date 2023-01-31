Vedantu widens losses, revenues grow 80%2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:47 PM IST
- The startup’s losses increased to ₹696.3 crore in the last financial year (FY22), about 13% higher as compared to ₹616.3 crore losses reported in FY21
Edtech unicorn Vedantu Innovation Pvt Ltd. widened its losses even as its revenues jumped by 80%. The startup’s losses increased to ₹696.3 crore in the last financial year (FY22), about 13% higher as compared to ₹616.3 crore losses reported in FY21.
