Vedantu widens losses, revenues grow 80%

While the company controlled its losses in FY22 despite growing its revenue 1.8X on a yearly basis, the company has since undertaken three rounds of layoffs citing a tough macro-environment in the first 10 months of FY23. More than 1100 employees in Vedantu have already been impacted. The edtech is one of the many startups in the sector, which are under pressure to improve margin and conserve cash, as it adjusts to hybrid models.