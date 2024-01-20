Velan Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss falls by 42.73% YOY

Velan Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 42.73% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 19.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 35.52% q-o-q & increased by 57.34% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 20.69% q-o-q & increased by 42.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.15 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Velan Hotels has delivered -4.9% return in the last 1 week, 28.57% return in the last 6 months, and 18.46% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Velan Hotels has a market cap of ₹23.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.49 & ₹4.81 respectively.

Velan Hotels Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.06 0.04 +35.52% 0.04 +57.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.13 -0% 0.39 -65.91% Total Operating Expense 0.29 0.24 +20.69% 0.49 -42.14% Operating Income -0.29 -0.24 -20.69% -0.49 +42.14% Net Income Before Taxes -0.28 -0.24 -19.37% -0.49 +42.73% Net Income -0.28 -0.24 -19.37% -0.49 +42.73% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.15 -0.08 -87.5% -0.15 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.28Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!