Velan Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss falls by 42.73% YOY

Velan Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 42.73% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 19.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 35.52% q-o-q & increased by 57.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 20.69% q-o-q & increased by 42.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.15 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
Velan Hotels has delivered -4.9% return in the last 1 week, 28.57% return in the last 6 months, and 18.46% YTD return.
Currently, Velan Hotels has a market cap of ₹23.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.49 & ₹4.81 respectively.
Velan Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.06
|0.04
|+35.52%
|0.04
|+57.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.13
|0.13
|-0%
|0.39
|-65.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.29
|0.24
|+20.69%
|0.49
|-42.14%
|Operating Income
|-0.29
|-0.24
|-20.69%
|-0.49
|+42.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.28
|-0.24
|-19.37%
|-0.49
|+42.73%
|Net Income
|-0.28
|-0.24
|-19.37%
|-0.49
|+42.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-87.5%
|-0.15
|-0%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.28Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
