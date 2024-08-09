Venky’S India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 287.33% YOY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Venky'S India Q1 Results Live : Venky'S India announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 17.25% year-over-year.

The company's profit saw a significant increase of 287.33% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly revenue declined by 9.81% sequentially, while profit surged by 124.35% from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 5.8% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 6.23% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 130.02% from the previous quarter and 326.57% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 53.36, marking a 287.23% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Venky'S India delivered returns of 15.62% in the last week, 24.97% in the last 6 months, and 17.65% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 3234.1 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2408 & 1531 respectively.

Venky'S India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue808.02895.94-9.81%976.44-17.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.8573.09-5.8%64.81+6.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.868.99-1.45%8.8+0.68%
Total Operating Expense713.62854.9-16.53%954.31-25.22%
Operating Income94.441.04+130.02%22.13+326.57%
Net Income Before Taxes100.8747.45+112.58%26.64+278.64%
Net Income75.1833.51+124.35%19.41+287.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS53.3623.78+124.39%13.78+287.23%
FAQs
₹75.18Cr
₹808.02Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
