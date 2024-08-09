Venky’S India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 287.33% YOY

Venky'S India Q1 Results Live : Venky'S India announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 17.25% year-over-year.
The company's profit saw a significant increase of 287.33% compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly revenue declined by 9.81% sequentially, while profit surged by 124.35% from the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 5.8% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 6.23% year-over-year.
Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 130.02% from the previous quarter and 326.57% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹53.36, marking a 287.23% increase year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Venky'S India delivered returns of 15.62% in the last week, 24.97% in the last 6 months, and 17.65% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹3234.1 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2408 & ₹1531 respectively.
Venky'S India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|808.02
|895.94
|-9.81%
|976.44
|-17.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.85
|73.09
|-5.8%
|64.81
|+6.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.86
|8.99
|-1.45%
|8.8
|+0.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|713.62
|854.9
|-16.53%
|954.31
|-25.22%
|Operating Income
|94.4
|41.04
|+130.02%
|22.13
|+326.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|100.87
|47.45
|+112.58%
|26.64
|+278.64%
|Net Income
|75.18
|33.51
|+124.35%
|19.41
|+287.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|53.36
|23.78
|+124.39%
|13.78
|+287.23%
