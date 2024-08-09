Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Venky'S India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 287.33% YOY

Venky'S India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 287.33% YOY

Livemint

Venky'S India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.25% YoY & profit increased by 287.33% YoY

Venky'S India Q1 Results Live

Venky'S India Q1 Results Live : Venky'S India announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 17.25% year-over-year.

The company's profit saw a significant increase of 287.33% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Quarterly revenue declined by 9.81% sequentially, while profit surged by 124.35% from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 5.8% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 6.23% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 130.02% from the previous quarter and 326.57% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 53.36, marking a 287.23% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Venky'S India delivered returns of 15.62% in the last week, 24.97% in the last 6 months, and 17.65% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 3234.1 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2408 & 1531 respectively.

Venky'S India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue808.02895.94-9.81%976.44-17.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.8573.09-5.8%64.81+6.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.868.99-1.45%8.8+0.68%
Total Operating Expense713.62854.9-16.53%954.31-25.22%
Operating Income94.441.04+130.02%22.13+326.57%
Net Income Before Taxes100.8747.45+112.58%26.64+278.64%
Net Income75.1833.51+124.35%19.41+287.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS53.3623.78+124.39%13.78+287.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹75.18Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹808.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.