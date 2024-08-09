Venky'S India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 287.33% YOY

Venky'S India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.25% YoY & profit increased by 287.33% YoY

Venky'S India Q1 Results Live : Venky'S India announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 17.25% year-over-year.

The company's profit saw a significant increase of 287.33% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly revenue declined by 9.81% sequentially, while profit surged by 124.35% from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 5.8% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 6.23% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 130.02% from the previous quarter and 326.57% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹53.36, marking a 287.23% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Venky'S India delivered returns of 15.62% in the last week, 24.97% in the last 6 months, and 17.65% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹3234.1 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2408 & ₹1531 respectively.

Venky'S India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 808.02 895.94 -9.81% 976.44 -17.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.85 73.09 -5.8% 64.81 +6.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.86 8.99 -1.45% 8.8 +0.68% Total Operating Expense 713.62 854.9 -16.53% 954.31 -25.22% Operating Income 94.4 41.04 +130.02% 22.13 +326.57% Net Income Before Taxes 100.87 47.45 +112.58% 26.64 +278.64% Net Income 75.18 33.51 +124.35% 19.41 +287.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 53.36 23.78 +124.39% 13.78 +287.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹75.18Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹808.02Cr

