Venky'S India Q3 FY24 results: loss at 7.94Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.97% YoY

Venky'S India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.97% & the loss came at ₹7.94cr. It is noteworthy that Venky'S India had declared a profit of ₹16.53cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.39% q-o-q & increased by 10.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 138.44% q-o-q & decreased by 184.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-5.63 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 148% Y-o-Y.

Venky'S India has delivered -7.42% return in the last 1 week, -3.76% return in the last 6 months, and -5.86% YTD return.

Currently, Venky'S India has a market cap of ₹2587.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2314.9 & ₹1421.1 respectively.

Venky'S India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 953.17 912.6 +4.45% 1035.75 -7.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 70.09 65.88 +6.39% 63.6 +10.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.52 8.69 -1.96% 8.87 -3.95% Total Operating Expense 968.9 871.68 +11.15% 1017.14 -4.74% Operating Income -15.73 40.92 -138.44% 18.61 -184.52% Net Income Before Taxes -10.48 45.81 -122.88% 22.02 -147.59% Net Income -7.94 34.09 -123.29% 16.53 -148.03% Diluted Normalized EPS -5.63 24.2 -123.26% 11.73 -148%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-7.94Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹953.17Cr

