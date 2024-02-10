Venky'S India Q3 FY24 results: loss at 7.94Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.97% YoY

Venky'S India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.97% & the loss came at ₹7.94cr. It is noteworthy that Venky'S India had declared a profit of ₹16.53cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.39% q-o-q & increased by 10.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 138.44% q-o-q & decreased by 184.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-5.63 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 148% Y-o-Y.
Venky'S India has delivered -7.42% return in the last 1 week, -3.76% return in the last 6 months, and -5.86% YTD return.
Currently, Venky'S India has a market cap of ₹2587.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2314.9 & ₹1421.1 respectively.
Venky'S India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|953.17
|912.6
|+4.45%
|1035.75
|-7.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|70.09
|65.88
|+6.39%
|63.6
|+10.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.52
|8.69
|-1.96%
|8.87
|-3.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|968.9
|871.68
|+11.15%
|1017.14
|-4.74%
|Operating Income
|-15.73
|40.92
|-138.44%
|18.61
|-184.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-10.48
|45.81
|-122.88%
|22.02
|-147.59%
|Net Income
|-7.94
|34.09
|-123.29%
|16.53
|-148.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-5.63
|24.2
|-123.26%
|11.73
|-148%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-7.94Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹953.17Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!