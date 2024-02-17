Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Venlon Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 91.92% YOY

Venlon Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 91.92% YOY

Livemint

Venlon Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 558.57% YoY & loss decreased by 91.92% YoY

Venlon Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live

Venlon Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 558.57% & the loss decreased by 91.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.62% and the loss increased by 93.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.33% q-o-q & increased by 72.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.1 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.86% Y-o-Y.

Venlon Enterprises has delivered 2.24% return in the last 1 week, 49.3% return in the last 6 months and 30.41% YTD return.

Currently, Venlon Enterprises has a market cap of 33.38 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 6.8 & 2.93 respectively.

Venlon Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.561.53+1.62%0.24+558.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.580.58-0.02%0.1+495.6%
Total Operating Expense2.142.09+2.34%2.32-7.94%
Operating Income-0.58-0.56-4.33%-2.09+72.21%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.53-0.28-93.83%-6.6+91.92%
Net Income-0.53-0.28-93.83%-6.6+91.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.1-0.08-25%-0.17+42.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.56Cr

