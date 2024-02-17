Venlon Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 91.92% YOY

Venlon Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 558.57% & the loss decreased by 91.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.62% and the loss increased by 93.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.33% q-o-q & increased by 72.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.1 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.86% Y-o-Y.
Venlon Enterprises has delivered 2.24% return in the last 1 week, 49.3% return in the last 6 months and 30.41% YTD return.
Currently, Venlon Enterprises has a market cap of ₹33.38 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6.8 & ₹2.93 respectively.
Venlon Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.56
|1.53
|+1.62%
|0.24
|+558.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.58
|0.58
|-0.02%
|0.1
|+495.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.14
|2.09
|+2.34%
|2.32
|-7.94%
|Operating Income
|-0.58
|-0.56
|-4.33%
|-2.09
|+72.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.53
|-0.28
|-93.83%
|-6.6
|+91.92%
|Net Income
|-0.53
|-0.28
|-93.83%
|-6.6
|+91.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.1
|-0.08
|-25%
|-0.17
|+42.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.56Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!