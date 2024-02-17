Venlon Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 91.92% YOY

Venlon Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 558.57% & the loss decreased by 91.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.62% and the loss increased by 93.83%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.33% q-o-q & increased by 72.21% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.1 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.86% Y-o-Y.

Venlon Enterprises has delivered 2.24% return in the last 1 week, 49.3% return in the last 6 months and 30.41% YTD return.

Currently, Venlon Enterprises has a market cap of ₹33.38 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6.8 & ₹2.93 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Venlon Enterprises Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.56 1.53 +1.62% 0.24 +558.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.58 0.58 -0.02% 0.1 +495.6% Total Operating Expense 2.14 2.09 +2.34% 2.32 -7.94% Operating Income -0.58 -0.56 -4.33% -2.09 +72.21% Net Income Before Taxes -0.53 -0.28 -93.83% -6.6 +91.92% Net Income -0.53 -0.28 -93.83% -6.6 +91.92% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.1 -0.08 -25% -0.17 +42.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.53Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.56Cr

