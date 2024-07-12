Ventura Textiles Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 55.39% YOY

Ventura Textiles Q1 Results Live : Ventura Textiles announced their Q1 results on 09 Jul, 2024, showing a significant decrease in revenue by 84.73% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also managed to reduce its loss by 55.39% year-over-year, showcasing a positive trend in their financial performance.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ventura Textiles experienced a 5.13% decline in revenue and a substantial 96.2% decrease in loss.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 93.7% quarter-over-quarter and 91.04% year-over-year, indicating effective cost management strategies.
On the operational front, the operating income showed a significant increase of 91.25% from the previous quarter and 81.58% year-over-year, reflecting improved efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.07, marking a 58.82% increase year-over-year.
Ventura Textiles also showcased its market performance, delivering a 15.32% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -27.26% in the last 6 months and -22.97% year-to-date.
Currently, Ventura Textiles holds a market cap of ₹30.46 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹22.57 and ₹5.5 respectively, indicating the company's market position and fluctuations.
Ventura Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.05
|0.06
|-5.13%
|0.35
|-84.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0.05
|-93.7%
|0.03
|-91.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.01
|-75.84%
|0.17
|-97.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.14
|1.06
|-86.68%
|0.83
|-82.91%
|Operating Income
|-0.09
|-1.01
|+91.25%
|-0.48
|+81.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.14
|-3.8
|+96.2%
|-0.32
|+55.39%
|Net Income
|-0.14
|-3.8
|+96.2%
|-0.32
|+55.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|-1.95
|+96.41%
|-0.17
|+58.82%