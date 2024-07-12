Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ventura Textiles Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 55.39% YOY

Livemint

Ventura Textiles Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 84.73% YoY & loss decreased by 55.39% YoY

Ventura Textiles Q1 Results Live

Ventura Textiles Q1 Results Live : Ventura Textiles announced their Q1 results on 09 Jul, 2024, showing a significant decrease in revenue by 84.73% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also managed to reduce its loss by 55.39% year-over-year, showcasing a positive trend in their financial performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ventura Textiles experienced a 5.13% decline in revenue and a substantial 96.2% decrease in loss.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 93.7% quarter-over-quarter and 91.04% year-over-year, indicating effective cost management strategies.

On the operational front, the operating income showed a significant increase of 91.25% from the previous quarter and 81.58% year-over-year, reflecting improved efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.07, marking a 58.82% increase year-over-year.

Ventura Textiles also showcased its market performance, delivering a 15.32% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -27.26% in the last 6 months and -22.97% year-to-date.

Currently, Ventura Textiles holds a market cap of 30.46 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 22.57 and 5.5 respectively, indicating the company's market position and fluctuations.

Ventura Textiles Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.050.06-5.13%0.35-84.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00.05-93.7%0.03-91.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.01-75.84%0.17-97.85%
Total Operating Expense0.141.06-86.68%0.83-82.91%
Operating Income-0.09-1.01+91.25%-0.48+81.58%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.14-3.8+96.2%-0.32+55.39%
Net Income-0.14-3.8+96.2%-0.32+55.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.07-1.95+96.41%-0.17+58.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.14Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.05Cr

