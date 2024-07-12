Ventura Textiles Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 55.39% YOY

Ventura Textiles Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 84.73% YoY & loss decreased by 55.39% YoY

Ventura Textiles Q1 Results Live : Ventura Textiles announced their Q1 results on 09 Jul, 2024, showing a significant decrease in revenue by 84.73% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also managed to reduce its loss by 55.39% year-over-year, showcasing a positive trend in their financial performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ventura Textiles experienced a 5.13% decline in revenue and a substantial 96.2% decrease in loss.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 93.7% quarter-over-quarter and 91.04% year-over-year, indicating effective cost management strategies.

On the operational front, the operating income showed a significant increase of 91.25% from the previous quarter and 81.58% year-over-year, reflecting improved efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.07, marking a 58.82% increase year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ventura Textiles also showcased its market performance, delivering a 15.32% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -27.26% in the last 6 months and -22.97% year-to-date.

Currently, Ventura Textiles holds a market cap of ₹30.46 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹22.57 and ₹5.5 respectively, indicating the company's market position and fluctuations.

Ventura Textiles Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.05 0.06 -5.13% 0.35 -84.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0.05 -93.7% 0.03 -91.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.01 -75.84% 0.17 -97.85% Total Operating Expense 0.14 1.06 -86.68% 0.83 -82.91% Operating Income -0.09 -1.01 +91.25% -0.48 +81.58% Net Income Before Taxes -0.14 -3.8 +96.2% -0.32 +55.39% Net Income -0.14 -3.8 +96.2% -0.32 +55.39% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 -1.95 +96.41% -0.17 +58.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.14Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.05Cr

