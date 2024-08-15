Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.24% YoY

Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.15% YoY & profit increased by 4.24% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live
Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live

Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live : Venus Remedies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showing a robust performance year-over-year. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 14.15%, while the profit rose by 4.24% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 44.35%, and the profit decreased by a substantial 88.29%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 30.92% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 6.87% on a year-over-year basis. Operating income, another key metric, was down by 61.06% q-o-q but showed an impressive increase of 85.26% YoY.

Venus Remedies reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.92 for Q1, reflecting a 4.55% increase year-over-year. Despite the positive YoY growth, the company's stock performance has been less than stellar. It has delivered a -13.34% return in the last week, a -14.79% return over the last six months, and a -14.92% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Venus Remedies has a market capitalization of 462.03 Cr. The stock has witnessed a 52-week high of 430 and a low of 222, indicating considerable volatility.

On the analyst front, out of the 1 analyst covering the company as of 15 Aug, 2024, the consensus recommendation is a 'Buy'. The sole analyst has given a 'Buy' rating, reflecting optimism about the company’s future prospects.

Venus Remedies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108.61195.16-44.35%95.15+14.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.1450.87-30.92%32.88+6.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.985.91+1.18%7.55-20.79%
Total Operating Expense103.33181.6-43.1%92.3+11.95%
Operating Income5.2813.56-61.06%2.85+85.26%
Net Income Before Taxes6.8617.46-60.71%5.05+35.84%
Net Income1.2310.5-88.29%1.18+4.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.927.86-88.3%0.88+4.55%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1.23Cr
₹108.61Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsVenus Remedies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.24% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue