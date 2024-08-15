Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.24% YoY

Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live : Venus Remedies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showing a robust performance year-over-year. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 14.15%, while the profit rose by 4.24% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 44.35%, and the profit decreased by a substantial 88.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 30.92% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 6.87% on a year-over-year basis. Operating income, another key metric, was down by 61.06% q-o-q but showed an impressive increase of 85.26% YoY.

Venus Remedies reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.92 for Q1, reflecting a 4.55% increase year-over-year. Despite the positive YoY growth, the company's stock performance has been less than stellar. It has delivered a -13.34% return in the last week, a -14.79% return over the last six months, and a -14.92% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Venus Remedies has a market capitalization of ₹462.03 Cr. The stock has witnessed a 52-week high of ₹430 and a low of ₹222, indicating considerable volatility.

On the analyst front, out of the 1 analyst covering the company as of 15 Aug, 2024, the consensus recommendation is a 'Buy'. The sole analyst has given a 'Buy' rating, reflecting optimism about the company’s future prospects.

Venus Remedies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 108.61 195.16 -44.35% 95.15 +14.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.14 50.87 -30.92% 32.88 +6.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.98 5.91 +1.18% 7.55 -20.79% Total Operating Expense 103.33 181.6 -43.1% 92.3 +11.95% Operating Income 5.28 13.56 -61.06% 2.85 +85.26% Net Income Before Taxes 6.86 17.46 -60.71% 5.05 +35.84% Net Income 1.23 10.5 -88.29% 1.18 +4.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.92 7.86 -88.3% 0.88 +4.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.23Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹108.61Cr

