Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.24% YoY

Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live : Venus Remedies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showing a robust performance year-over-year. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 14.15%, while the profit rose by 4.24% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 44.35%, and the profit decreased by a substantial 88.29%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 30.92% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 6.87% on a year-over-year basis. Operating income, another key metric, was down by 61.06% q-o-q but showed an impressive increase of 85.26% YoY.
Venus Remedies reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.92 for Q1, reflecting a 4.55% increase year-over-year. Despite the positive YoY growth, the company's stock performance has been less than stellar. It has delivered a -13.34% return in the last week, a -14.79% return over the last six months, and a -14.92% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
As of now, Venus Remedies has a market capitalization of ₹462.03 Cr. The stock has witnessed a 52-week high of ₹430 and a low of ₹222, indicating considerable volatility.
On the analyst front, out of the 1 analyst covering the company as of 15 Aug, 2024, the consensus recommendation is a 'Buy'. The sole analyst has given a 'Buy' rating, reflecting optimism about the company’s future prospects.
Venus Remedies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|108.61
|195.16
|-44.35%
|95.15
|+14.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.14
|50.87
|-30.92%
|32.88
|+6.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.98
|5.91
|+1.18%
|7.55
|-20.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|103.33
|181.6
|-43.1%
|92.3
|+11.95%
|Operating Income
|5.28
|13.56
|-61.06%
|2.85
|+85.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.86
|17.46
|-60.71%
|5.05
|+35.84%
|Net Income
|1.23
|10.5
|-88.29%
|1.18
|+4.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.92
|7.86
|-88.3%
|0.88
|+4.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.23Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹108.61Cr
