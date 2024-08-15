Hello User
Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.24% YoY

Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.24% YoY

Livemint

Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.15% YoY & profit increased by 4.24% YoY

Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live

Venus Remedies Q1 Results Live : Venus Remedies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showing a robust performance year-over-year. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 14.15%, while the profit rose by 4.24% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 44.35%, and the profit decreased by a substantial 88.29%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 30.92% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 6.87% on a year-over-year basis. Operating income, another key metric, was down by 61.06% q-o-q but showed an impressive increase of 85.26% YoY.

Venus Remedies reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.92 for Q1, reflecting a 4.55% increase year-over-year. Despite the positive YoY growth, the company's stock performance has been less than stellar. It has delivered a -13.34% return in the last week, a -14.79% return over the last six months, and a -14.92% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Venus Remedies has a market capitalization of 462.03 Cr. The stock has witnessed a 52-week high of 430 and a low of 222, indicating considerable volatility.

On the analyst front, out of the 1 analyst covering the company as of 15 Aug, 2024, the consensus recommendation is a 'Buy'. The sole analyst has given a 'Buy' rating, reflecting optimism about the company’s future prospects.

Venus Remedies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108.61195.16-44.35%95.15+14.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.1450.87-30.92%32.88+6.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.985.91+1.18%7.55-20.79%
Total Operating Expense103.33181.6-43.1%92.3+11.95%
Operating Income5.2813.56-61.06%2.85+85.26%
Net Income Before Taxes6.8617.46-60.71%5.05+35.84%
Net Income1.2310.5-88.29%1.18+4.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.927.86-88.3%0.88+4.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.23Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹108.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

