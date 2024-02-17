Venus Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 108.21% YOY

Venus Remedies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.69% & the profit increased by 108.21% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.49% and the profit decreased by 31.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.75% q-o-q & increased by 21.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 51.54% q-o-q & increased by 525% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 108.54% Y-o-Y.
Venus Remedies has delivered -8.7% return in the last 1 week, 39.22% return in last 6 months and -10.79% YTD return.
Currently the Venus Remedies has a market cap of ₹484.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹430 & ₹145.8 respectively.
As of 17 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
Venus Remedies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|143.42
|167.72
|-14.49%
|116.9
|+22.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.47
|47.99
|-17.75%
|32.54
|+21.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.54
|6.44
|+1.55%
|7.22
|-9.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|137.92
|156.37
|-11.8%
|116.02
|+18.88%
|Operating Income
|5.5
|11.35
|-51.54%
|0.88
|+525%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.78
|14.34
|-45.75%
|4.54
|+71.37%
|Net Income
|6.85
|9.94
|-31.09%
|3.29
|+108.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.13
|7.44
|-31.05%
|2.46
|+108.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.85Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹143.42Cr
