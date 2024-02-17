Hello User
Venus Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 108.21% YOY

Venus Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 108.21% YOY

Livemint

Venus Remedies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.69% & the profit increased by 108.21% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.49% and the profit decreased by 31.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.75% q-o-q & increased by 21.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 51.54% q-o-q & increased by 525% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 108.54% Y-o-Y.

Venus Remedies has delivered -8.7% return in the last 1 week, 39.22% return in last 6 months and -10.79% YTD return.

Currently the Venus Remedies has a market cap of 484.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 430 & 145.8 respectively.

As of 17 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Venus Remedies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue143.42167.72-14.49%116.9+22.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.4747.99-17.75%32.54+21.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.546.44+1.55%7.22-9.42%
Total Operating Expense137.92156.37-11.8%116.02+18.88%
Operating Income5.511.35-51.54%0.88+525%
Net Income Before Taxes7.7814.34-45.75%4.54+71.37%
Net Income6.859.94-31.09%3.29+108.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.137.44-31.05%2.46+108.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.85Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹143.42Cr

