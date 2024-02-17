Venus Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 108.21% YOY

Venus Remedies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.69% & the profit increased by 108.21% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.49% and the profit decreased by 31.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.75% q-o-q & increased by 21.3% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 51.54% q-o-q & increased by 525% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 108.54% Y-o-Y.

Venus Remedies has delivered -8.7% return in the last 1 week, 39.22% return in last 6 months and -10.79% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Venus Remedies has a market cap of ₹484.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹430 & ₹145.8 respectively.

As of 17 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Venus Remedies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 143.42 167.72 -14.49% 116.9 +22.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.47 47.99 -17.75% 32.54 +21.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.54 6.44 +1.55% 7.22 -9.42% Total Operating Expense 137.92 156.37 -11.8% 116.02 +18.88% Operating Income 5.5 11.35 -51.54% 0.88 +525% Net Income Before Taxes 7.78 14.34 -45.75% 4.54 +71.37% Net Income 6.85 9.94 -31.09% 3.29 +108.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.13 7.44 -31.05% 2.46 +108.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.85Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹143.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!