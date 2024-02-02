Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Veritas India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 282.86% YOY

Veritas India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 282.86% YOY

Livemint

Veritas India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 131.4% YoY & profit increased by 282.86% YoY

Veritas India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Veritas India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 131.4% & the profit increased by 282.86% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.71% and the profit increased by 130.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.41% q-o-q & increased by 98.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.83% q-o-q & increased by 54.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 35.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 282.96% Y-o-Y.

Veritas India has delivered a 3.74% return in the last 1 week, a 125.12% return in the last 6 months, and a -2.48% YTD return.

Currently, Veritas India has a market cap of 1403.24 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 604.2 & 132.9 respectively.

Veritas India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1323.9940.87+40.71%572.12+131.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.363.65+19.41%2.19+98.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.968.91+0.56%8.84+1.38%
Total Operating Expense1277.78892.92+43.1%542.22+135.66%
Operating Income46.1147.95-3.83%29.9+54.22%
Net Income Before Taxes96.3141.87+130.02%25.32+280.42%
Net Income95.841.61+130.23%25.02+282.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS35.7315.52+130.22%9.33+282.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹95.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1323.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.