Veritas India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 282.86% YOY

Veritas India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 131.4% & the profit increased by 282.86% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.71% and the profit increased by 130.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.41% q-o-q & increased by 98.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.83% q-o-q & increased by 54.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹35.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 282.96% Y-o-Y.
Veritas India has delivered a 3.74% return in the last 1 week, a 125.12% return in the last 6 months, and a -2.48% YTD return.
Currently, Veritas India has a market cap of ₹1403.24 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹604.2 & ₹132.9 respectively.
Veritas India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1323.9
|940.87
|+40.71%
|572.12
|+131.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.36
|3.65
|+19.41%
|2.19
|+98.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.96
|8.91
|+0.56%
|8.84
|+1.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|1277.78
|892.92
|+43.1%
|542.22
|+135.66%
|Operating Income
|46.11
|47.95
|-3.83%
|29.9
|+54.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|96.31
|41.87
|+130.02%
|25.32
|+280.42%
|Net Income
|95.8
|41.61
|+130.23%
|25.02
|+282.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|35.73
|15.52
|+130.22%
|9.33
|+282.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹95.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1323.9Cr
