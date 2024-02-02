Veritas India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 282.86% YOY

Veritas India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 131.4% & the profit increased by 282.86% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.71% and the profit increased by 130.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.41% q-o-q & increased by 98.69% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 3.83% q-o-q & increased by 54.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹35.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 282.96% Y-o-Y.

Veritas India has delivered a 3.74% return in the last 1 week, a 125.12% return in the last 6 months, and a -2.48% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Veritas India has a market cap of ₹1403.24 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹604.2 & ₹132.9 respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Veritas India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1323.9 940.87 +40.71% 572.12 +131.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.36 3.65 +19.41% 2.19 +98.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.96 8.91 +0.56% 8.84 +1.38% Total Operating Expense 1277.78 892.92 +43.1% 542.22 +135.66% Operating Income 46.11 47.95 -3.83% 29.9 +54.22% Net Income Before Taxes 96.31 41.87 +130.02% 25.32 +280.42% Net Income 95.8 41.61 +130.23% 25.02 +282.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 35.73 15.52 +130.22% 9.33 +282.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹95.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1323.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!