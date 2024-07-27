Vesuvius India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 28.92% YOY

Vesuvius India Q2 Results Live : Vesuvius India declared their Q2 results on 25 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 14.16% increase in revenue and a significant 28.92% rise in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).

Quarterly comparison reveals a 2% growth in revenue but a 2.08% decline in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 0.07% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but marked a notable 10.09% increase year-on-year (YoY).

Operating income displayed a 4.37% decrease QoQ, however, it surged by 31.07% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹33.18, reflecting a 28.95% increase YoY.

In terms of returns, Vesuvius India delivered -3.69% in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 45.66% in the last 6 months and 41.77% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The market capitalization of Vesuvius India currently stands at ₹10,333.85 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5,743.35 & ₹2,978.15 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 27 Jul, 2024 reveals a Strong Buy rating from the sole analyst covering the company, aligning with the consensus recommendation to Strong Buy.

Vesuvius India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 462.42 453.35 +2% 405.05 +14.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.71 27.73 -0.07% 25.17 +10.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.83 10.49 +3.24% 8.1 +33.7% Total Operating Expense 381.63 368.87 +3.46% 343.41 +11.13% Operating Income 80.79 84.48 -4.37% 61.64 +31.07% Net Income Before Taxes 90.42 92.22 -1.95% 70.02 +29.13% Net Income 67.35 68.78 -2.08% 52.24 +28.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 33.18 33.89 -2.1% 25.73 +28.95%