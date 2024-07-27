Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vesuvius India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 28.92% YOY

Vesuvius India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 28.92% YOY

Livemint

Vesuvius India Q2 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.16% YoY & profit increased by 28.92% YoY

Vesuvius India Q2 Results Live

Vesuvius India Q2 Results Live : Vesuvius India declared their Q2 results on 25 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 14.16% increase in revenue and a significant 28.92% rise in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).

Quarterly comparison reveals a 2% growth in revenue but a 2.08% decline in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 0.07% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but marked a notable 10.09% increase year-on-year (YoY).

Operating income displayed a 4.37% decrease QoQ, however, it surged by 31.07% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 33.18, reflecting a 28.95% increase YoY.

In terms of returns, Vesuvius India delivered -3.69% in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 45.66% in the last 6 months and 41.77% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The market capitalization of Vesuvius India currently stands at 10,333.85 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 5,743.35 & 2,978.15 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 27 Jul, 2024 reveals a Strong Buy rating from the sole analyst covering the company, aligning with the consensus recommendation to Strong Buy.

Vesuvius India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue462.42453.35+2%405.05+14.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.7127.73-0.07%25.17+10.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.8310.49+3.24%8.1+33.7%
Total Operating Expense381.63368.87+3.46%343.41+11.13%
Operating Income80.7984.48-4.37%61.64+31.07%
Net Income Before Taxes90.4292.22-1.95%70.02+29.13%
Net Income67.3568.78-2.08%52.24+28.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS33.1833.89-2.1%25.73+28.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹67.35Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹462.42Cr

