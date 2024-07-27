Vesuvius India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 28.92% YOY

Vesuvius India Q2 Results Live : Vesuvius India declared their Q2 results on 25 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 14.16% increase in revenue and a significant 28.92% rise in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).
Quarterly comparison reveals a 2% growth in revenue but a 2.08% decline in profit when compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 0.07% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but marked a notable 10.09% increase year-on-year (YoY).
Operating income displayed a 4.37% decrease QoQ, however, it surged by 31.07% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹33.18, reflecting a 28.95% increase YoY.
In terms of returns, Vesuvius India delivered -3.69% in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 45.66% in the last 6 months and 41.77% Year-to-Date (YTD).
The market capitalization of Vesuvius India currently stands at ₹10,333.85 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5,743.35 & ₹2,978.15 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 27 Jul, 2024 reveals a Strong Buy rating from the sole analyst covering the company, aligning with the consensus recommendation to Strong Buy.
Vesuvius India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|462.42
|453.35
|+2%
|405.05
|+14.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.71
|27.73
|-0.07%
|25.17
|+10.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.83
|10.49
|+3.24%
|8.1
|+33.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|381.63
|368.87
|+3.46%
|343.41
|+11.13%
|Operating Income
|80.79
|84.48
|-4.37%
|61.64
|+31.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|90.42
|92.22
|-1.95%
|70.02
|+29.13%
|Net Income
|67.35
|68.78
|-2.08%
|52.24
|+28.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|33.18
|33.89
|-2.1%
|25.73
|+28.95%
