Vesuvius India Q4 Results 2025 on 28 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 5.01% YOY, profit at ₹59.93 crore and revenue at ₹508.64 crore

Published28 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Vesuvius India Q4 Results 2025 on 28 Feb, 2025

Vesuvius India Q4 Results 2025:Vesuvius India declared their Q4 results on 26 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 22.04% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter rose by 5.01%, reaching 59.93 crore, with total revenue recorded at 508.64 crore.

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 14.52%, however, the profit showed a decline of 12.46%. Additionally, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 11.06% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 10.41% year-on-year.

Vesuvius India Q4 Results

The operating income saw a slight increase of 3.33% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a minor decrease of 0.01% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 29.53, reflecting a growth of 5.01% year-over-year.

Vesuvius India has delivered a return of 14.69% in the last week, while it has seen a decline of 18.99% over the past six months and a year-to-date return of -9.24%.

Currently, Vesuvius India boasts a market capitalization of 8271.77 crore, with a 52-week high of 5999 and a low of 3012.

As of 28 Feb, 2025, out of the one analyst covering the company, a strong buy rating has been given. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains a strong buy.

Vesuvius India Financials

PeriodQ4 (FY24)Q3 (FY24)Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 (FY23)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue508.64444.16+14.52%416.79+22.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.9328.75+11.06%28.92+10.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.6611.87+6.66%10.74+17.88%
Total Operating Expense439.38377.13+16.51%347.52+26.43%
Operating Income69.2667.03+3.33%69.27-0.01%
Net Income Before Taxes76.3489.86-15.05%76.46-0.16%
Net Income59.9368.46-12.46%57.07+5.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.5333.73-12.45%28.12+5.01%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

₹59.93Cr

What is Q4 revenue?

₹508.64Cr

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST
