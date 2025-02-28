Vesuvius India Q4 Results 2025 on 28 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 5.01% YOY, profit at ₹59.93 crore and revenue at ₹508.64 crore

Vesuvius India Q4 Results 2025:Vesuvius India declared their Q4 results on 26 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 22.04% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter rose by 5.01%, reaching ₹59.93 crore, with total revenue recorded at ₹508.64 crore.
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 14.52%, however, the profit showed a decline of 12.46%. Additionally, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 11.06% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 10.41% year-on-year.
The operating income saw a slight increase of 3.33% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a minor decrease of 0.01% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹29.53, reflecting a growth of 5.01% year-over-year.
Vesuvius India has delivered a return of 14.69% in the last week, while it has seen a decline of 18.99% over the past six months and a year-to-date return of -9.24%.
Currently, Vesuvius India boasts a market capitalization of ₹8271.77 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5999 and a low of ₹3012.
As of 28 Feb, 2025, out of the one analyst covering the company, a strong buy rating has been given. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains a strong buy.
Vesuvius India Financials
|Period
|Q4 (FY24)
|Q3 (FY24)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 (FY23)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|508.64
|444.16
|+14.52%
|416.79
|+22.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31.93
|28.75
|+11.06%
|28.92
|+10.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.66
|11.87
|+6.66%
|10.74
|+17.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|439.38
|377.13
|+16.51%
|347.52
|+26.43%
|Operating Income
|69.26
|67.03
|+3.33%
|69.27
|-0.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76.34
|89.86
|-15.05%
|76.46
|-0.16%
|Net Income
|59.93
|68.46
|-12.46%
|57.07
|+5.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.53
|33.73
|-12.45%
|28.12
|+5.01%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
₹59.93Cr
What is Q4 revenue?
₹508.64Cr