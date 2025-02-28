Vesuvius India Q4 Results 2025 on 28 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 5.01% YOY, profit at ₹59.93 crore and revenue at ₹508.64 crore

Vesuvius India Q4 Results 2025:Vesuvius India declared their Q4 results on 26 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 22.04% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter rose by 5.01%, reaching ₹59.93 crore, with total revenue recorded at ₹508.64 crore.

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 14.52%, however, the profit showed a decline of 12.46%. Additionally, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 11.06% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 10.41% year-on-year.

Vesuvius India Q4 Results

The operating income saw a slight increase of 3.33% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a minor decrease of 0.01% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹29.53, reflecting a growth of 5.01% year-over-year.

Vesuvius India has delivered a return of 14.69% in the last week, while it has seen a decline of 18.99% over the past six months and a year-to-date return of -9.24%.

Currently, Vesuvius India boasts a market capitalization of ₹8271.77 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5999 and a low of ₹3012.

As of 28 Feb, 2025, out of the one analyst covering the company, a strong buy rating has been given. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains a strong buy.

Vesuvius India Financials Period Q4 (FY24) Q3 (FY24) Q-o-Q Growth Q4 (FY23) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 508.64 444.16 +14.52% 416.79 +22.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31.93 28.75 +11.06% 28.92 +10.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.66 11.87 +6.66% 10.74 +17.88% Total Operating Expense 439.38 377.13 +16.51% 347.52 +26.43% Operating Income 69.26 67.03 +3.33% 69.27 -0.01% Net Income Before Taxes 76.34 89.86 -15.05% 76.46 -0.16% Net Income 59.93 68.46 -12.46% 57.07 +5.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.53 33.73 -12.45% 28.12 +5.01%

