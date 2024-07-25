V-Guard Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 54.11% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q1 Results Live : V-Guard Industries declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 21.6% & the profit increased by 54.11% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10% and the profit increased by 29.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.26% q-o-q & increased by 17.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 26.84% q-o-q & increased by 57.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.25 for Q1, which increased by 53.06% Y-o-Y.
V-Guard Industries has delivered 1.93% return in the last 1 week, 59.61% return in the last 6 months, and 59.91% YTD return.
Currently, V-Guard Industries has a market cap of ₹20328.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹527.55 & ₹276.25 respectively.
As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
V-Guard Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1477.1
|1342.77
|+10%
|1214.76
|+21.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|122.56
|110.16
|+11.26%
|103.95
|+17.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.73
|22.17
|-1.98%
|19.78
|+9.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|1343.06
|1237.09
|+8.57%
|1129.79
|+18.88%
|Operating Income
|134.04
|105.68
|+26.84%
|84.97
|+57.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|132.36
|100.63
|+31.53%
|85.91
|+54.07%
|Net Income
|98.97
|76.17
|+29.93%
|64.22
|+54.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.25
|1.74
|+29.31%
|1.47
|+53.06%
