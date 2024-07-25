V-Guard Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 54.11% YOY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
V-Guard Industries Q1 Results Live : V-Guard Industries declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 21.6% & the profit increased by 54.11% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10% and the profit increased by 29.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.26% q-o-q & increased by 17.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.84% q-o-q & increased by 57.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.25 for Q1, which increased by 53.06% Y-o-Y.

V-Guard Industries has delivered 1.93% return in the last 1 week, 59.61% return in the last 6 months, and 59.91% YTD return.

Currently, V-Guard Industries has a market cap of 20328.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 527.55 & 276.25 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

V-Guard Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1477.11342.77+10%1214.76+21.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total122.56110.16+11.26%103.95+17.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.7322.17-1.98%19.78+9.86%
Total Operating Expense1343.061237.09+8.57%1129.79+18.88%
Operating Income134.04105.68+26.84%84.97+57.75%
Net Income Before Taxes132.36100.63+31.53%85.91+54.07%
Net Income98.9776.17+29.93%64.22+54.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.251.74+29.31%1.47+53.06%
FAQs
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
