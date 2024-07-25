V-Guard Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 54.11% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.6% YoY & profit increased by 54.11% YoY

V-Guard Industries Q1 Results Live : V-Guard Industries declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 21.6% & the profit increased by 54.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10% and the profit increased by 29.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.26% q-o-q & increased by 17.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.84% q-o-q & increased by 57.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.25 for Q1, which increased by 53.06% Y-o-Y.

V-Guard Industries has delivered 1.93% return in the last 1 week, 59.61% return in the last 6 months, and 59.91% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, V-Guard Industries has a market cap of ₹20328.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹527.55 & ₹276.25 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V-Guard Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1477.1 1342.77 +10% 1214.76 +21.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 122.56 110.16 +11.26% 103.95 +17.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.73 22.17 -1.98% 19.78 +9.86% Total Operating Expense 1343.06 1237.09 +8.57% 1129.79 +18.88% Operating Income 134.04 105.68 +26.84% 84.97 +57.75% Net Income Before Taxes 132.36 100.63 +31.53% 85.91 +54.07% Net Income 98.97 76.17 +29.93% 64.22 +54.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.25 1.74 +29.31% 1.47 +53.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹98.97Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1477.1Cr

