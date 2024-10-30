V-Guard Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.53% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q2 Results Live : V-Guard Industries has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 29, revealing a topline growth of 14.13% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 7.53% YoY. Despite these positive annual figures, the company faced a significant decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue falling by 12.4% and profit decreasing by 35.95%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen, with a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) increase of 5.52% and a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 21.87%. This rise in expenses may be contributing to the decline in profit margins compared to the previous quarter.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 34.24% q-o-q, although it showed a positive increase of 21.25% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.44, reflecting a 7.46% increase from the same quarter last year.
In terms of stock performance, V-Guard Industries has shown a return of 2.62% over the last week, a remarkable 24.45% return over the past six months, and an impressive 46.01% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently sits at ₹18569.92 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹577.45 and a low of ₹283.10.
As of October 30, 2024, analysis from 17 analysts covering V-Guard Industries presents a mixed outlook. Among them, one analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has rated it as 'Sell', six analysts recommend 'Hold', five suggest 'Buy', and four have provided a 'Strong Buy' rating. The overall consensus recommendation as of this date is to 'Buy'.
V-Guard Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1293.99
|1477.1
|-12.4%
|1133.75
|+14.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|129.32
|122.56
|+5.52%
|106.11
|+21.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.11
|21.73
|+1.75%
|19.79
|+11.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|1205.84
|1343.06
|-10.22%
|1061.05
|+13.65%
|Operating Income
|88.15
|134.04
|-34.24%
|72.7
|+21.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|84.62
|132.36
|-36.07%
|77.53
|+9.14%
|Net Income
|63.39
|98.97
|-35.95%
|58.95
|+7.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.44
|2.25
|-36%
|1.34
|+7.46%
