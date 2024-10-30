Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  V-Guard Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.53% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.53% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.13% YoY & profit increased by 7.53% YoY

V-Guard Industries Q2 Results Live : V-Guard Industries has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 29, revealing a topline growth of 14.13% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 7.53% YoY. Despite these positive annual figures, the company faced a significant decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue falling by 12.4% and profit decreasing by 35.95%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen, with a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) increase of 5.52% and a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 21.87%. This rise in expenses may be contributing to the decline in profit margins compared to the previous quarter.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 34.24% q-o-q, although it showed a positive increase of 21.25% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.44, reflecting a 7.46% increase from the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, V-Guard Industries has shown a return of 2.62% over the last week, a remarkable 24.45% return over the past six months, and an impressive 46.01% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently sits at 18569.92 Crores, with a 52-week high of 577.45 and a low of 283.10.

As of October 30, 2024, analysis from 17 analysts covering V-Guard Industries presents a mixed outlook. Among them, one analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has rated it as 'Sell', six analysts recommend 'Hold', five suggest 'Buy', and four have provided a 'Strong Buy' rating. The overall consensus recommendation as of this date is to 'Buy'.

V-Guard Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1293.991477.1-12.4%1133.75+14.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total129.32122.56+5.52%106.11+21.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.1121.73+1.75%19.79+11.72%
Total Operating Expense1205.841343.06-10.22%1061.05+13.65%
Operating Income88.15134.04-34.24%72.7+21.25%
Net Income Before Taxes84.62132.36-36.07%77.53+9.14%
Net Income63.3998.97-35.95%58.95+7.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.442.25-36%1.34+7.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹63.39Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1293.99Cr

