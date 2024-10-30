V-Guard Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.53% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q2 Results Live : V-Guard Industries has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 29, revealing a topline growth of 14.13% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 7.53% YoY. Despite these positive annual figures, the company faced a significant decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue falling by 12.4% and profit decreasing by 35.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen, with a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) increase of 5.52% and a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 21.87%. This rise in expenses may be contributing to the decline in profit margins compared to the previous quarter.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 34.24% q-o-q, although it showed a positive increase of 21.25% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.44, reflecting a 7.46% increase from the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, V-Guard Industries has shown a return of 2.62% over the last week, a remarkable 24.45% return over the past six months, and an impressive 46.01% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently sits at ₹18569.92 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹577.45 and a low of ₹283.10.

As of October 30, 2024, analysis from 17 analysts covering V-Guard Industries presents a mixed outlook. Among them, one analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has rated it as 'Sell', six analysts recommend 'Hold', five suggest 'Buy', and four have provided a 'Strong Buy' rating. The overall consensus recommendation as of this date is to 'Buy'.

V-Guard Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1293.99 1477.1 -12.4% 1133.75 +14.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 129.32 122.56 +5.52% 106.11 +21.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.11 21.73 +1.75% 19.79 +11.72% Total Operating Expense 1205.84 1343.06 -10.22% 1061.05 +13.65% Operating Income 88.15 134.04 -34.24% 72.7 +21.25% Net Income Before Taxes 84.62 132.36 -36.07% 77.53 +9.14% Net Income 63.39 98.97 -35.95% 58.95 +7.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.44 2.25 -36% 1.34 +7.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹63.39Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1293.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}