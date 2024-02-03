V-Guard Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 48.25% YOY

V-Guard Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.82% & the profit increased by 48.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.79% and the profit decreased by 1.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.13% q-o-q & increased by 6.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.45% q-o-q & increased by 67.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.33 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 47.78% Y-o-Y.
V-Guard Industries has delivered 2.13% return in the last 1 week, 6.5% return in last 6 months and 2.33% YTD return.
Currently the V-Guard Industries has a market cap of ₹12973.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹335 & ₹229.05 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
V-Guard Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1165.39
|1133.75
|+2.79%
|980.84
|+18.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.63
|106.11
|-22.13%
|77.58
|+6.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.14
|19.79
|-3.28%
|16.68
|+14.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|1082.91
|1061.05
|+2.06%
|931.64
|+16.24%
|Operating Income
|82.48
|72.7
|+13.45%
|49.19
|+67.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76.25
|77.53
|-1.65%
|52.84
|+44.29%
|Net Income
|58.24
|58.95
|-1.2%
|39.29
|+48.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.33
|1.34
|-0.75%
|0.9
|+47.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹58.24Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1165.39Cr
