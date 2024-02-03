Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  V-Guard Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 48.25% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 48.25% YOY

Livemint

V-Guard Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.82% YoY & profit increased by 48.25% YoY

V-Guard Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

V-Guard Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.82% & the profit increased by 48.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.79% and the profit decreased by 1.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.13% q-o-q & increased by 6.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.45% q-o-q & increased by 67.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.33 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 47.78% Y-o-Y.

V-Guard Industries has delivered 2.13% return in the last 1 week, 6.5% return in last 6 months and 2.33% YTD return.

Currently the V-Guard Industries has a market cap of 12973.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of 335 & 229.05 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

V-Guard Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1165.391133.75+2.79%980.84+18.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.63106.11-22.13%77.58+6.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.1419.79-3.28%16.68+14.73%
Total Operating Expense1082.911061.05+2.06%931.64+16.24%
Operating Income82.4872.7+13.45%49.19+67.66%
Net Income Before Taxes76.2577.53-1.65%52.84+44.29%
Net Income58.2458.95-1.2%39.29+48.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.331.34-0.75%0.9+47.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.24Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1165.39Cr

