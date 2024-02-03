V-Guard Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 48.25% YOY

V-Guard Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.82% & the profit increased by 48.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.79% and the profit decreased by 1.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.13% q-o-q & increased by 6.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.45% q-o-q & increased by 67.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.33 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 47.78% Y-o-Y.

V-Guard Industries has delivered 2.13% return in the last 1 week, 6.5% return in last 6 months and 2.33% YTD return.

Currently the V-Guard Industries has a market cap of ₹12973.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹335 & ₹229.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

V-Guard Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1165.39 1133.75 +2.79% 980.84 +18.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.63 106.11 -22.13% 77.58 +6.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.14 19.79 -3.28% 16.68 +14.73% Total Operating Expense 1082.91 1061.05 +2.06% 931.64 +16.24% Operating Income 82.48 72.7 +13.45% 49.19 +67.66% Net Income Before Taxes 76.25 77.53 -1.65% 52.84 +44.29% Net Income 58.24 58.95 -1.2% 39.29 +48.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.33 1.34 -0.75% 0.9 +47.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.24Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1165.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!