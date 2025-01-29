V-Guard Industries Q3 Results 2025:V-Guard Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showing a topline increase of 8.86% year-on-year. The company's profit rose by 3.4% YoY, amounting to ₹60.22 crore, while the revenue reached ₹1268.65 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, V-Guard's revenue experienced a decline of 1.96%, and profit decreased by 5%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.56% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 57.38% year-on-year.

V-Guard Industries Q3 Results

In addition, the operating income was down by 10.27% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 4.1% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.37 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 3.01% YoY.

V-Guard Industries has delivered a -6.54% return in the last week, -22.84% return in the last six months, and a -16.26% year-to-date return.

Currently, V-Guard Industries has a market capitalization of ₹15403.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹577.45 and a low of ₹288.95.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

V-Guard Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1268.65 1293.99 -1.96% 1165.39 +8.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 130.04 129.32 +0.56% 82.63 +57.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.04 22.11 +13.25% 19.14 +30.83% Total Operating Expense 1189.55 1205.84 -1.35% 1082.91 +9.85% Operating Income 79.1 88.15 -10.27% 82.48 -4.1% Net Income Before Taxes 78.74 84.62 -6.95% 76.25 +3.27% Net Income 60.22 63.39 -5% 58.24 +3.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.37 1.44 -4.86% 1.33 +3.01%