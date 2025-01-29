V-Guard Industries Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 3.4% YoY

V-Guard Industries Q3 Results 2025:V-Guard Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showing a topline increase of 8.86% year-on-year. The company's profit rose by 3.4% YoY, amounting to ₹60.22 crore, while the revenue reached ₹1268.65 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, V-Guard's revenue experienced a decline of 1.96%, and profit decreased by 5%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.56% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 57.38% year-on-year.
In addition, the operating income was down by 10.27% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 4.1% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.37 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 3.01% YoY.
V-Guard Industries has delivered a -6.54% return in the last week, -22.84% return in the last six months, and a -16.26% year-to-date return.
Currently, V-Guard Industries has a market capitalization of ₹15403.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹577.45 and a low of ₹288.95.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1268.65
|1293.99
|-1.96%
|1165.39
|+8.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|130.04
|129.32
|+0.56%
|82.63
|+57.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.04
|22.11
|+13.25%
|19.14
|+30.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|1189.55
|1205.84
|-1.35%
|1082.91
|+9.85%
|Operating Income
|79.1
|88.15
|-10.27%
|82.48
|-4.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|78.74
|84.62
|-6.95%
|76.25
|+3.27%
|Net Income
|60.22
|63.39
|-5%
|58.24
|+3.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.37
|1.44
|-4.86%
|1.33
|+3.01%
