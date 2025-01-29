V-Guard Industries Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 3.4% YoY

V-Guard Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 8.86% YoY & profit increased by 3.4% YoY, profit at 60.22 crore and revenue at 1268.65 crore

V-Guard Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

V-Guard Industries Q3 Results 2025:V-Guard Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showing a topline increase of 8.86% year-on-year. The company's profit rose by 3.4% YoY, amounting to 60.22 crore, while the revenue reached 1268.65 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, V-Guard's revenue experienced a decline of 1.96%, and profit decreased by 5%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.56% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 57.38% year-on-year.

V-Guard Industries Q3 Results

In addition, the operating income was down by 10.27% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 4.1% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.37 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 3.01% YoY.

V-Guard Industries has delivered a -6.54% return in the last week, -22.84% return in the last six months, and a -16.26% year-to-date return.

Currently, V-Guard Industries has a market capitalization of 15403.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 577.45 and a low of 288.95.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

V-Guard Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1268.651293.99-1.96%1165.39+8.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total130.04129.32+0.56%82.63+57.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.0422.11+13.25%19.14+30.83%
Total Operating Expense1189.551205.84-1.35%1082.91+9.85%
Operating Income79.188.15-10.27%82.48-4.1%
Net Income Before Taxes78.7484.62-6.95%76.25+3.27%
Net Income60.2263.39-5%58.24+3.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.371.44-4.86%1.33+3.01%
