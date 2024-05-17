V-Guard Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 44.46% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q4 Results Live : V-Guard Industries declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.77% & the profit increased by 44.46% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.22% and the profit increased by 30.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.32% q-o-q & increased by 37.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.13% q-o-q & increased by 32.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.74 for Q4 which increased by 42.83% Y-o-Y.
V-Guard Industries has delivered 9.13% return in the last 1 week, 27.6% return in last 6 months and 28.01% YTD return.
Currently the V-Guard Industries has a market cap of ₹16256.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹378.95 & ₹239 respectively.
As of 17 May, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Buy.
V-Guard Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1342.77
|1165.39
|+15.22%
|1140.14
|+17.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|110.16
|82.63
|+33.32%
|80.24
|+37.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.17
|19.14
|+15.83%
|19.06
|+16.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|1237.09
|1082.91
|+14.24%
|1060.55
|+16.65%
|Operating Income
|105.68
|82.48
|+28.13%
|79.59
|+32.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|100.63
|76.25
|+31.97%
|72.07
|+39.63%
|Net Income
|76.17
|58.24
|+30.79%
|52.73
|+44.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.74
|1.33
|+30.83%
|1.22
|+42.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹76.17Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1342.77Cr
