Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  V-Guard Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 44.46% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 44.46% YOY

Livemint

V-Guard Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.77% YoY & profit increased by 44.46% YoY

V-Guard Industries Q4 Results Live

V-Guard Industries Q4 Results Live : V-Guard Industries declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.77% & the profit increased by 44.46% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.22% and the profit increased by 30.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.32% q-o-q & increased by 37.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.13% q-o-q & increased by 32.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.74 for Q4 which increased by 42.83% Y-o-Y.

V-Guard Industries has delivered 9.13% return in the last 1 week, 27.6% return in last 6 months and 28.01% YTD return.

Currently the V-Guard Industries has a market cap of 16256.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 378.95 & 239 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Buy.

V-Guard Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1342.771165.39+15.22%1140.14+17.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total110.1682.63+33.32%80.24+37.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.1719.14+15.83%19.06+16.3%
Total Operating Expense1237.091082.91+14.24%1060.55+16.65%
Operating Income105.6882.48+28.13%79.59+32.77%
Net Income Before Taxes100.6376.25+31.97%72.07+39.63%
Net Income76.1758.24+30.79%52.73+44.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.741.33+30.83%1.22+42.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹76.17Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1342.77Cr

