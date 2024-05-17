V-Guard Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 44.46% YOY

V-Guard Industries Q4 Results Live : V-Guard Industries declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.77% & the profit increased by 44.46% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.22% and the profit increased by 30.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.32% q-o-q & increased by 37.29% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 28.13% q-o-q & increased by 32.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.74 for Q4 which increased by 42.83% Y-o-Y.

V-Guard Industries has delivered 9.13% return in the last 1 week, 27.6% return in last 6 months and 28.01% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the V-Guard Industries has a market cap of ₹16256.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹378.95 & ₹239 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V-Guard Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1342.77 1165.39 +15.22% 1140.14 +17.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 110.16 82.63 +33.32% 80.24 +37.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.17 19.14 +15.83% 19.06 +16.3% Total Operating Expense 1237.09 1082.91 +14.24% 1060.55 +16.65% Operating Income 105.68 82.48 +28.13% 79.59 +32.77% Net Income Before Taxes 100.63 76.25 +31.97% 72.07 +39.63% Net Income 76.17 58.24 +30.79% 52.73 +44.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.74 1.33 +30.83% 1.22 +42.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹76.17Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1342.77Cr

