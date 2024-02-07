Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 57.96% YoY

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.3% & the profit increased by 57.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.44% and the profit decreased by 22.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.54% q-o-q & increased by 16.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 18.23% q-o-q & increased by 48.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 66.84% Y-o-Y.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has delivered -4.42% return in the last 1 week, 34.13% return in the last 6 months, and -8.22% YTD return.
Currently, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has a market cap of ₹6344.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹698.95 & ₹349.25 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|132.69
|138.86
|-4.44%
|113.12
|+17.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.03
|21.82
|+5.54%
|19.73
|+16.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.54
|13.69
|+6.23%
|20.28
|-28.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|96.98
|95.18
|+1.89%
|89.12
|+8.82%
|Operating Income
|35.71
|43.68
|-18.23%
|24
|+48.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.76
|44.58
|-22.01%
|22.02
|+57.88%
|Net Income
|25.85
|33.32
|-22.43%
|16.36
|+57.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.67
|3.25
|-17.86%
|1.6
|+66.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.85Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹132.69Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!