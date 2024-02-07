Hello User
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 57.96% YoY

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 57.96% YoY

Livemint

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 17.3% YoY & profit increased by 57.96% YoY

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q3 FY24 Results Live

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.3% & the profit increased by 57.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.44% and the profit decreased by 22.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.54% q-o-q & increased by 16.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18.23% q-o-q & increased by 48.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 66.84% Y-o-Y.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has delivered -4.42% return in the last 1 week, 34.13% return in the last 6 months, and -8.22% YTD return.

Currently, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has a market cap of 6344.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 698.95 & 349.25 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue132.69138.86-4.44%113.12+17.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.0321.82+5.54%19.73+16.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.5413.69+6.23%20.28-28.32%
Total Operating Expense96.9895.18+1.89%89.12+8.82%
Operating Income35.7143.68-18.23%24+48.81%
Net Income Before Taxes34.7644.58-22.01%22.02+57.88%
Net Income25.8533.32-22.43%16.36+57.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.673.25-17.86%1.6+66.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.85Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹132.69Cr

