Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 57.96% YoY

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.3% & the profit increased by 57.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.44% and the profit decreased by 22.43%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.54% q-o-q & increased by 16.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18.23% q-o-q & increased by 48.81% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 66.84% Y-o-Y.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has delivered -4.42% return in the last 1 week, 34.13% return in the last 6 months, and -8.22% YTD return.

Currently, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has a market cap of ₹6344.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹698.95 & ₹349.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 132.69 138.86 -4.44% 113.12 +17.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.03 21.82 +5.54% 19.73 +16.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.54 13.69 +6.23% 20.28 -28.32% Total Operating Expense 96.98 95.18 +1.89% 89.12 +8.82% Operating Income 35.71 43.68 -18.23% 24 +48.81% Net Income Before Taxes 34.76 44.58 -22.01% 22.02 +57.88% Net Income 25.85 33.32 -22.43% 16.36 +57.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.67 3.25 -17.86% 1.6 +66.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.85Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹132.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!