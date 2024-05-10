Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.67% YOY

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q4 Results Live : Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.28% & the profit increased by 21.67% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.97% and the profit increased by 29.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.48% q-o-q & increased by 25.58% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 31.07% q-o-q & increased by 24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.26 for Q4 which increased by 21.81% Y-o-Y. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has delivered -3.11% return in the last 1 week, 16.14% return in the last 6 months and 0.28% YTD return.

Currently, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has a market cap of ₹6934.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹720 & ₹364.3 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 155.21 132.69 +16.97% 120.99 +28.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.52 23.03 +6.48% 19.53 +25.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.3 14.54 +12.08% 11.36 +43.51% Total Operating Expense 108.39 96.98 +11.77% 83.24 +30.21% Operating Income 46.81 35.71 +31.07% 37.75 +24% Net Income Before Taxes 43.87 34.76 +26.19% 36.5 +20.18% Net Income 33.45 25.85 +29.41% 27.49 +21.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.26 2.67 +22.12% 2.68 +21.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹33.45Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹155.21Cr

