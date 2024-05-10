Hello User
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.67% YOY

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q4 Results Live : Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.28% & the profit increased by 21.67% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.97% and the profit increased by 29.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.48% q-o-q & increased by 25.58% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 31.07% q-o-q & increased by 24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.26 for Q4 which increased by 21.81% Y-o-Y. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has delivered -3.11% return in the last 1 week, 16.14% return in the last 6 months and 0.28% YTD return.

Currently, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has a market cap of 6934.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 720 & 364.3 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue155.21132.69+16.97%120.99+28.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.5223.03+6.48%19.53+25.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.314.54+12.08%11.36+43.51%
Total Operating Expense108.3996.98+11.77%83.24+30.21%
Operating Income46.8135.71+31.07%37.75+24%
Net Income Before Taxes43.8734.76+26.19%36.5+20.18%
Net Income33.4525.85+29.41%27.49+21.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.262.67+22.12%2.68+21.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.45Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹155.21Cr

