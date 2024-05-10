Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.67% YOY

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Q4 Results Live : Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.28% & the profit increased by 21.67% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.97% and the profit increased by 29.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.48% q-o-q & increased by 25.58% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 31.07% q-o-q & increased by 24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.26 for Q4 which increased by 21.81% Y-o-Y. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has delivered -3.11% return in the last 1 week, 16.14% return in the last 6 months and 0.28% YTD return.
Currently, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has a market cap of ₹6934.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹720 & ₹364.3 respectively.
As of 10 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|155.21
|132.69
|+16.97%
|120.99
|+28.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.52
|23.03
|+6.48%
|19.53
|+25.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.3
|14.54
|+12.08%
|11.36
|+43.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|108.39
|96.98
|+11.77%
|83.24
|+30.21%
|Operating Income
|46.81
|35.71
|+31.07%
|37.75
|+24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.87
|34.76
|+26.19%
|36.5
|+20.18%
|Net Income
|33.45
|25.85
|+29.41%
|27.49
|+21.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.26
|2.67
|+22.12%
|2.68
|+21.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹33.45Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹155.21Cr
