Viji Finance Q3 Results 2025:Viji Finance declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant topline increase of 45.1%. However, the company reported a loss of ₹0.1 Cr, contrasting sharply with a profit of ₹0.03 Cr in the same period last fiscal year. Notably, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 35.65%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs decreased by 12.77% quarter-on-quarter but surged by 127.78% year-on-year. This fluctuation indicates a complex cost structure that the company is currently navigating.
Operating income increased by 76.19% quarter-on-quarter, but the year-on-year figure reflects a staggering decrease of 350%. This volatility in operating performance raises concerns about the company’s long-term profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.01, showing no change year-on-year. This figure underscores the challenges Viji Finance faces in returning to profitability.
Viji Finance has delivered a -3.61% return in the last week, a 5.76% return over the last six months, and a -8.98% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the company's struggles in the competitive finance sector.
Currently, the Viji Finance has a market capitalization of ₹41.89 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹4.33 and a low of ₹1.71, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance.
Viji Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.74
|1.15
|-35.65%
|0.51
|+45.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.41
|0.47
|-12.77%
|0.18
|+127.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.17
|-47.06%
|0.09
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.84
|1.57
|-46.5%
|0.48
|+75%
|Operating Income
|-0.1
|-0.42
|+76.19%
|0.04
|-350%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.1
|-0.42
|+76.19%
|0.04
|-350%
|Net Income
|-0.1
|-0.42
|+76.19%
|0.03
|-433.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|+66.67%
|0
|-0%
